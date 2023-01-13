Halifax Academy Knights off to hot start

The Halifax Academy Knights are once again putting together a great season under the radar.
Halifax (10-2) features a young and versatile squad.
They have won their first eight games of the season and first 10 out of 12. Their two losses came to Sanford Crooms Academy on Tuesday and Atlantic on Dec 16. They also beat Atlantic on Dec. 7.
“A lot of the hard work and training that the kids put in over the summer in summer league and camps improving and getting better has helped,” said Shamus Dougherty, Halifax’s head coach.
“We have had several different leading scorers in every game. Everyone is stepping up. We’re playing unselfish and together as a team.”
The Knights also had a quiet 21-6 season under the radar last year. Lessons learned from last season have carried over.
“We’ve learned a lot from last season. Just the little things. We were eliminated in the district tournament semifinals last year for things like missed layups and missed free throws,’’ expressed Dougherty.
“That taught us to focus on the little things and fundamentals. A focus and commitment to the little things have carried over to this year’s success.”
‘Good chemistry’
The Knights have junior guard Tola Dixon, who is the team captain, junior center David Bahoque, freshman point guard Michael Ortiz and senior forward Jamari Roberts.
Roberts transferred in from Mainland and Bahoque from Orange City University.
“I feel like I am a good fit for the team. I’ve been able to step up and help us finish games,” said Bahoque.
“I think as a team we’re slowly getting better. I think it will show over the next couple of weeks.”
Senior guard Marquez Matthews along with junior guards Tyle Jenkins and Omar Calhoun have also stepped up. They often do the little things and the dirty work.
“We’ve had good chemistry and been able to gel. Guys are playing unselfishly and together as a team. We’ve been able to feed off the hot guy,” noted Dougherty.
‘Leadership and versatility’ is better
Dougherty has coached Halifax since it started its program in 2002. There have been some successful years including three playoff appearances (two within the last five years) but this team is unique.
Dougherty said, “The leadership and versatility is better. Our guys are more of leaders. They aren’t looking to be the go-to guy. We haven’t had to rely upon one or two guys like in the past. Guys are stepping up. They all have each others’ back. No one is jealous or frustrated when someone else shines.”
The players also notice the difference in this year’s squad from years past.
Dixon said, “This is my third year on the team. In the past, we had different role players. They would try to do things individually. Now we play more together.”
Despite their success thus far into the season, there is still plenty of room for improvement for the Knights.
“We’ve played well but we’ve been inconsistent. We haven’t played a full game for four full quarters. We could improve on defense, especially defensive rebounding and eliminating second chance points,” admitted Dougherty.
District, state aim
Halifax has district title and playoff hopes. Their goals are to win the district tournament, make a run in the state regional playoffs and get to the Final Four for a chance to play for a state title.
“We must continue and work and improve, especially on defense and defensive rebounding. We also must take care of the ball on offense and play fundamentally sound,” Dougherty related.
Dixon added, “We just must keep working hard and improving. We must get more consistent, especially on the defensive end. We also can’t come out flat at the start of games like we often do.”
