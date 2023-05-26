Three Wildcats took home SWAC postseason awards as Nolan Santos, Joan Gonzalez and Hylan Hall were named to the All-SWAC First Team, the league office announced Monday.
Santos was one of the top arms across all of college baseball in 2023. He finished the regular season second in the nation in strikeouts.
Santos went 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA which was the fourth-best mark in the SWAC. He had three complete games including a complete-game shutout.
He pitched in a league-high 84 innings, with opposing hitters batting a league-low .209 against him. Santos pitched into the seventh eight times and was SWAC pitcher of the Week three times this season.
Gonzalez was named SWAC Relief Pitcher of the Year with his All-SWAC First Team nod. He led the conference in saves with eight. In 42.1 innings pitched, Gonzalez worked a 3.61 ERA with 57 strikeouts.
Hall was named Newcomer of the Year and AllSWAC First Team. He ranked top ten in the SWAC in batting average (.364), OPS (1.016), runs scored (51), hits (71), doubles (17), triples (6) and total bases (112). He led B-CU in average, OPS, runs scored, hits, triples, and total bases.
He also led the Wildcats in RBIs (45) and slugging percentage (.574). Hall had 19 multi-hit games this season, a 16-game hit streak was the longest by a Wildcat this season and 11 multi-RBI games.
