Harrell garners Player of the Year honor

Mainland’s Ajai Harrell was named Florida Playerof-the-Year by Florida High School Football (www. floridahsfootball.com) on Dec. 31.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 180 pound do-all senior wide receiver and running back had one of the most productive seasons ever.
Harrell amassed 2,084 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns.
He had 81 catches for 1,306 yards with 14 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch and 87.1 receiving yards per game.
Harrell ran for 650 yards with 16 touchdowns averaging 8.3 yards per carry and 43.3 yards per game. He added 114 kick return yards with a 94-yard kickoff return score.
