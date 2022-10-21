High school sports review: Seabreeze slips past Deltona

The Seabreeze Sandcrabs rallied past the Deltona Wolves for a 28-26 win at Daytona Stadium on Monday night in a key district 3S9 matchup.
The game was originally slated for Sept. 30 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.
Sam Sosa Gonzalez ran for 104 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 86 more yards and Tyrone Cordare ran for 103 yards with a score for Seabreeze.
It was the third straight win for the Sandcrabs.
“We’ve actually done some things well before this streak but lately we’ve been playing with more consistency,” said Seabreeze Head Coach Patrick Brown.
It was the third straight loss for the Wolves.
Deltona (5-3, 0-2) led 14-0 after Jude Santana’s four-yard touchdowns run with 7:26 to play in the second quarter.
The Wolves held a 20-7 lead at halftime.
“We did some things out of our base offense as well as the Wildcat formation with zone reads and all. I think our offensive line really stepped up,” said Brown.
Seabreeze (3-4, 2-0) took the lead 21-20 on Gonzalez’ threeyard run with 9:30 left in the third quarter.
The Sandcrabs added a touchdown run by Gonzalez in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves got a late touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful.
Denali Campbell threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Eli Campbell who had three catches for 61 yards with a score for Seabreeze.
A.J. Washington had five tackles, two for loss and a sack; Micah Karr four tackles with an interception and Olsen Crawford had three tackles and a pick for the Sandcrabs.
Robinson also threw a touchdown pass to Tyree Witherspoon for the Wolves.
The win also helped the Sandcrabs playoff hopes.
It now looks like their Oct. 28 contest with Mainland will be for the district 3S-9 title and an automatic playoff berth.
In addition, the Sandcrabs could be in the conversation for an at-large bid should they fall in that game.
“We’ll worry about that when we get there. Right now, we have to get ready to play on Friday,” Brown added
Prep football playoff push
Over the next two to three weeks, local teams will continue to make their playoff push down the stretch.
Flagler Palm Coast has already won the district 4S-4 title and earned and automatic playoff spot.
Teams such as Mainland, which has won four straight, Seabreeze, Spruce Creek, DeLand, New Smyrna Beach are just some that are currently in the mix.
This week’s top prep football games
Mainland (5-1) at Kissimmee Osceola (3-3): The talented Buccaneers featuring Ajai Harrell, Damarcus Creecy, James Randall, L.J. McCray, Zavier Mincey and company hit the road to face a good Cowboys team in a break from district action.
Spruce Creek (3-3, 1-0) at New Smyrna Beach (4-2, 0-0) Another big district game locally that should be competitive. The Hawks boast one the biggest offensive and defensive fronts. The Cudas have quietly had a good season.
Seabreeze (3-4) at Groveland South Lake (0-7): The Sandcrabs have won three straight. They must refocus quickly against the Eagles in order to extend their win streak.
University at (3-4, 0-1) at DeLand (3-3, 0-0): The Titans have lost three straight. The Bulldogs’ potent rushing attack led by T.J. Moore (506 passing yards 3 TDs, 733 rushing yards, 4 TDs), Demontay Johnson (355 rushing yards, 4TDs) and Javon Ross (548 rushing yards, 10 TDs) will present a challenge. DeLand is averaging 304 rushing yards a game. The Bulldogs are favored over the Titans.
Daytona Times’ Top 7 football rankings
1. Mainland (5-1), 2. *Flagler Palm Coast (5-3), 3. DeLand (3- 3) 4. New Smyrna Beach (4-2), 5. Spruce Creek (3-3), 6. Seabreeze (3-4), 7. Deltona (5-3). Others: University (3-4), Father Lopez (4-3), Matanzas (3-4). *-denotes playoff team
