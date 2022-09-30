Hurricane Ian wipes out prep football games

With the uncertainty due to Hurricane Ian this week, local high school football games have been canceled or rescheduled.
On Monday, the Volusia County School District issued a statement canceling all after school activities for the rest of this week.
Updates on the school districts website www.vcsedu.org/community/storm-resource-center stated:
Out of an abundance of caution, Volusia County Schools has decided to cancel ALL After School Activities starting this Wednesday, Sept, 28 through the rest of the week (Friday, September 30).
Local teams are scrambling to reschedule games.
Ocala Lake Weir at Atlantic and Deltona at Seabreeze have already been officially moved to Monday, Oct. 3.
High school football game of the week:
DeLand pulls away from Seabreeze A potent rushing attack and opportunistic defense helped DeLand defeat Seabreeze 44-20 at Daytona Stadium on Sept. 23.
Seabreeze (0-4) showed promise and never quit, rallying from a 14- 0 deficit to tie the game in the second quarter and only trailed 22-14 at halftime.
Back-to-back interceptions on consecutive drives in the third quarter doomed the Sandcrabs.
“We plenty of opportunities but made too many mistakes. We left some point off the board and you can’t do that with a team like that,” responded Patrick Brown Seabreeze’s head coach.
DeLand (2-2) capitalized with touchdown runs by Erik Gilbert and Demontaye Johnson to lead 36-14 in the third quarter.
“They played us hard. We were able to capitalize on their mistakes but we made a lot of mistakes on our own,” commented Rick Darlington, DeLand’s head coach.
The Sandcrabs turned the ball over three times. The Bulldogs had two. Tyron “T.J.’’ Moore had a big game and led the way for DeLand.
Eli Campbell had five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown for Seabreeze.
Hayden Hayes threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, Denali Campbell added a rushing touchdown with five catches for 23 yards,
Antonio Davis had a receiving touchdown and Lawrence Campbell, Jr. an interception for the Sandcrabs.
Johnson had two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs haven’t lived up to expectations in 2022.
“We’ve been average. We’re making mistakes on both sides of the ball. We have a way to go to be a good football team but we’ll keep working to get better,” noted Darlington. The Sandcrabs also expected more despite their young roster.
“We’re 0-4. We have a young team. We play a lot of larger schools which is no excuse. We’re playing the tougher opponents to help us come district time. We’ll continue to work and get better,” said Brown.
Daytona Times Top Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (3-1), 2. Deltona (5-0) 3. University (3-2), 4. Flagler Palm Coast (3-2) 5. DeLand (2-2), 6. Spruce Creek (1-3), 7. New Smyrna Beach (2-1)
1. Mainland. 2. Flagler Palm Coast, 3. Deltona, 4. Spruce Creek, 5. DeLand, 6. University, 7. New Smyrna Beach
