Jackson State next for Wildcats after Tennessee loss

Mistakes again cost Bethune-Cookman in a 41-17 loss to Tennessee State.
B-CU outgained TSU 381-307 in total offense, 196- 138 in passing yards and 185-169 in rushing yards.
The Wildcats also held the edge in first downs 19- 18 and time of possession 31:48 to 28:12.
Those statistics usually equate to a win but B-CU turned the ball over four times resulting in 21 points for TSU.
During Monday’s weekly SWAC coaches teleconference, Head Coach Terry Sims revisited the game.
“The game started the way we wanted it too. We had a field goal blocked on the second series. Then over a 12-minute span, it seems whatever could go wrong did. I don’t think we quit. We had too many mistakes and didn’t get it done,” commented Sims.
The Tigers turned the ball over three times but the Wildcats only got 10 points.
Bethune-Cookman (1-4) led 3-0 lead on Dylan Moghaddam’s 22-yard field goal with 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Tennessee State (1-4) scored the games next 31 points which included a 24-0 second quarter to take control of the game capped by Josh Green’s 52-yard interception return with 2:08 left in the second quarter for a 31-3 lead.
Jalon Jones threw for 146 yards with and interception and ran for 116 yards with a score for B-CU.
Que’Shaun Byrd added 58 yards rushing with a score while Kemari Averett had four catches for 37 yards and Marcus Riley five catches for 37 yards for B-CU.
Defensively, B-CU was led by TreSean Smith and Ge’Mon Eaford who had seven total tackles each also Omari-Hill Robinson recorded an interception.
Jacksonville game
The Wildcats face the defending SWAC champion, Jackson State University (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday, Oct. 15 at TIAA Stadium in Jacksonville at 4 p.m.
The game airs live on ESPN+. It’s also considered a home game for B-CU.
The Tigers are coached by retired NFL star, Dion Sanders.
Jackson State is ranked seventh in the FCS Coaches poll, eight in the STATS Performance FCS Top 25 and #1 in all HBCU polls.
“We just try to control the things that we can. We must focus on the task at hand,” noted Sims.
The Tigers aren’t overlooking the Wildcats.
During Monday’s SWAC coaches teleconference, Sanders said, ”It’s on us coaches to make sure the team isn’t looking at their record. Bethune-Cookman is a good football team that is well-coached. Also, with us being top dog we’re being hunted. They will come ready to play.”
Wildcats still practicing away from Daytona
The Wildcats continue to deal with effects of Hurricane Ian.
B-CU’s campus was evacuated on Sept. 25 and online learning began on Sept. 26.
The campus sustained some significant damage including some flooding.
As of the Daytona Times’ press deadline, in-person classes hadn’t resumed and the football team remains on the road.
The Wildcats has spent two weeks in Huntsville, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee.
Last week, Tennessee State University, Lipscomb University and Vanderbilt University all gave a helping hand.
They are spending this week in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville University and Edward Waters University are helping with meals, practice, weightlifting and resources.
“We’re still on the road. Our campus is not completely open yet. We’ll go back to campus after the game Saturday. Our kids aren’t complaining. They are still working,” stated Sims.
“Our administration has been great providing us with what we need. We’ve also gotten some help from other schools.”
