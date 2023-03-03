Lady Buccaneers overcome adversity to win state hoops title

The Mainland Buccaneers girls’ basketball team are state champions!
Mainland (21-8) withstood a late rally from Plantation American-Heritage (23-8) for a 62-61 win in the Class 5A title game at the Lakeland Civic Center on Feb. 25.
Anovia Shields had 22 points, Tia Dobson added 13 points and Jordan Broddie 10 for the Buccaneers.
It’s the first state title in girls basketball for the Bucs.
“It is still surreal feeling. Just thinking about all the hard work that the girls put in; they really deserve to accomplish something special like this,” said Brandon Stewart, Mainland’s head coach.
“The first state champion in school history is something that is still indescribable. I told the girls that they don’t understand they are forever inscribed in the school’s history. It’s humbling. After the game, I had to sit and take it all in.”
The players are also relishing the achievement.
Senior guard Yashaiya Yisreal is an unsung hero on the squad that does the little things.
Yisreal told the Daytona Times, “It feels great. It is definitely overwhelming, but it is something that we deserve. I am glad to be a state champion. Being the first is great. We always had this goal. We believed in ourselves and each other. We made history. It’s crazy.”
Mainland had an incredible playoff run which was mostly dominant.
Two days before the Final they handled a strong Kissimmee Gateway team 56-23.
The Bucs ran through Class 5A Region 1 with wins over Orange Park Ridgeview 47-43 on Feb. 17, Pensacola Pine Forrest 62-47 on Feb. 14 and Jacksonville Ed White 72-28 on Feb. 9.
“I think as a coaching staff we just kept our girls focused and away from the distractions. The kids did a great job identifying distractions. We chased the north star which was the championship,” said Stewart.
Although Sheals, Dobson and Broddie led the charge, the Buccaneers got contributions from everyone, including Samantha Lecas, Cadence Haily, Shilah-Rhayn Lord and Ronneisha Thomas.
“The girls depended upon each other. Sheals, Dobson and Broddie can be the star on any team, but we had just about everyone step up when needed. We always had someone hit big shots, big free throws and get key rebounds throughout our run,” noted Stewart.
Yisreal echoed, “I feel like it all goes back to practice, which carried over to games. We knew to be ready even if you were in the game on the regular or not. The experience was great. We pulled through the tough times.”
Going into the season, Mainland knew they had Final Four potential; however, their season was set back after a brawl in the Five Star Conference tournament against Orange City University.
The Bucs had five key players suspended for multiple games including their top two leading scorers in Sheals and Broddie. Two other players suspensions ran past this season. Mainland also had to forfeit two wins.
“It was a hurting feeling. I told the girls it is another form of adversity. I think the experience got us even more focused. Everybody knew what needed to be done. We’d rather have the team we started with, but we had to do what needed to be done,” expressed Stewart.
Yisreal agreed. “I feel like the situation did make us stronger. We could have easily been discouraged and folded as a team. We missed our teammates but we didn’t let it slow us down or deter us from our goals.”
This title run could be the start of something special. It is early to start talking dynasty but possibilities are abundant if the Bucs can add on, keep its players and continue to improve.
Mainland looks to only lose Broddie and Yisreal to graduation.
Stewart said, “I think it is possible. It is definitely the beginning of winning. We set a standard of winning. We’d love to win more titles. We’ve set a bar and a standard for our program. We’ll see what happens.”
Mainland boys in Final Four too
The Mainland Buccaneers (22-5) boys’ team is also headed to the Class 5A Final Four at the Lakeland Civic Center in Lakeland.
Mainland was to play St. Petersburg (23-6) on Thursday, March 2 in the semifinals.
A win put them in the title game against the winner of Orlando Jones (16-11) and Miami Belen Jesuit (26-4) on Mar. 4.
In Regional action, the Bucs took down Lake City Columbia 35-34, Jacksonville Riverside 32-29 and Tallahassee Rickards 44-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.