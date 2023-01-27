Lady Wildcats drop SWAC contests

Bethune-Cookman’s women’s basketball team fell to Alcorn State 58-49 on Monday.
Chanel Wilson had 18 points and Morgan Beacham 12 for the Wildcats.
Two days earlier, the Lady Wildcats fell to Jackson State 82-60 in a matchup of two teams with the conference best record at the time.
Wilson had 21 points and Kayla White 10 for B-CU against Jackson State.
Bethune-Cookman (5-12, 4-3) returns to the friendly home confines of historic Moore Gymnasium and look to get back in the win column on Jan. 28 against Alabama State at 2 p.m. and on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. to host Alabama A&M.
