B-CU women’s team also opened SWAC play with an 85-50 win over Florida A&M in Tallahassee on Monday.
Chanel Wilson had 25 points to lead the Wildcats.
D’Shantae Edwards added 12 points, Karianna Woods 11 and Kayla White 10 for B-CU.
Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 1-0) plays at Grambling on Jan. 7 and at Southern on Jan. 9 before coming home to face Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 14.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.