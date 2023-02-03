Bethune-Cookman (7-12, 6-3) picked up conference wins over Alabama A&M 55-46 on Monday and Alabama State 69-66 two days earlier.
Chanel Wilson led the way for the Wildcats on Monday with 20 points.
Nia Jordan (9 points, 10 rebounds), D’Shantae Edwards (9 points) and Kayla Clark (6 points, 8 rebound) also chipped in for B-CU.
Two days earlier, the Lady Wildcats led by Jordan’s 18 point and 12 rebounds against the Hornets.
Wilson also chipped in 16 points in that contest.
B-CU returns to action at Prairie View on Feb. 4 and at Texas Southern on Feb. 6. Both are conference games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.