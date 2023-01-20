Lady Wildcats get SWAC wins

Bethune-Cookman’s women’s basketball team picked up two conference wins.
On Monday, the Wildcats rallied past the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lions for a 63-61 victory.
Chanel Wilson led the way with 16 points while Morgan Beacham added 13 and D’Shantae Edwards 11 points and Kayla Clark had eight points with 10 rebounds for B-CU.
Two days earlier, B-CU handled the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 70-55.
In that game, Wilson (19 points), Edwards (17 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block) and Clark (11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block) also paced the Wildcats.
B-CU next travels to Jackson State on Jan. 21 and Alcorn State on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.