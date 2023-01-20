Lady Wildcats get SWAC wins

Bethune-Cookman erased a late seven-point deficit to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday evening to win a thrilling Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game by a score of 63-61 inside Richard V. Moore Gymnasium. With the victory, B-CU has now won back-to-back games and sits tied for second place in the standings.

Bethune-Cookman’s women’s basketball team picked up two conference wins.

On Monday, the Wildcats rallied past the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lions for a 63-61 victory.

Chanel Wilson led the way with 16 points while Morgan Beacham added 13 and D’Shantae Edwards 11 points and Kayla Clark had eight points with 10 rebounds for B-CU.

Two days earlier, B-CU handled the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 70-55.

In that game, Wilson (19 points), Edwards (17 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block) and Clark (11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block) also paced the Wildcats.

B-CU next travels to Jackson State on Jan. 21 and Alcorn State on Jan. 23.

