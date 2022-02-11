Lady Wildcats rebuilding and trying to find their way

The Bethune-Cookman University women’s basketball team is rebuilding this season.
B-CU (4-16, 3-8) beat Texas Southern 71-67 on Monday after falling to Prairie View A&M 70-60 two days earlier.
Coming down the final stretch of the season with all their games in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC), they are trying to find their way.
“When we succeed, we usually share the ball and play together. When that happens on offense, we have high assists and multiple players scoring in double figures,” said head coach Janell Crayton
“On defense when that happens, we have high rebounds and take a lot of charges.”
In 2019-20, B-CU made its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
However, this year’s squad is young and thin with just 11 players on roster including 10 healthy.
Crayton admitted, “We are kind of rebuilding. We are still working to mesh together as a team. We also don’t have a lot of numbers; every woman counts.”
Some key players
The Wildcats are led by senior forward Tania White (9.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1 spg).
Junior guard Morgan Beacham (9.4 ppg, 3rpb, 1.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.9bpg), freshman forward Kayla White (7.4 ppg) and freshman center Kayla Clark (7.9 ppg, 7 rpg, 0.5 bpg) are playing well.
Crayton added, “We don’t have a star. Tania is a captain and a leader. We have two freshmen both named Kayla making a difference. Morgan is consistent scoring and a pest of defense. Any night anyone can step in and contribute.”
Junior guard Tatum Hays (6 ppg), junior forwards Imani Reed (5 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Taylor Williams (8.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1apg) and senior guard Camary Harris (5.1 ppg) are also contributing. Reed also provides leadership.
“I’ve been a leader on and off the court. My teammates seek my advice in the classroom, personally and basketball. I am someone that they feel is a safe place, both players and coaches,” said Reed.
Returning from year off
Another factor into the team’s season is COVID-19. Bethune-Cookman didn’t play at all last season. The Lady Wildcats are the only team in the SWAC to have not played last year. This is also their first year in the conference.
“We haven’t been together for an entire year. It’s completely not normal. That doesn’t happen in sports,” said Crayton.
“There is nothing like playing games. Practice can never fully stimulate that pressure and atmosphere.”
White added, “COVID had a huge effect on this team. We were affected personally and with basketball. Last season, we started practicing and everything was suddenly shut down. We stayed positive, together and came back this year.”
‘A renewed experience’
With seven games remaining including two at home on the season, B-CU is fighting to get into the SWAC tournament. The top eight teams make the tournament. B-CU is ninth and three back of eight. The tournament champion makes the NCAA tournament.
“We just have to stay together as a team, be positive, take it one game at a time, prepare and pull it out together,” responded White.
Crayton echoed, “It’s going to take a high level of intensity and every day building up that intensity. It’s going to take everybody contributing. Everybody must lock in and play together.”
No matter what happens the players know these moments are special.
Reed expressed, “It’s a renewed experience. Did I miss 32 games last year? No. Our season was canceled. That time off has allowed me to get back on the floor and play the game that I love with the people I love playing with.”
Coach Crayton also knows this team is special and unique.
“It’s just some of the things that they have had to overcome. COVID is one. They lost an entire season. The way they came through it and stuck it out. Just going back into it and buying into a new coach and system.”
Crayton is also in the first year leading the program. She took the job in late July and didn’t get here until August.
Despite the challenge, Crayton sees Bethune-Cookman as a great opportunity.
“I am a product of HBCU’s. My parents are too. I’ve worked at an HBCU before. That is something that is special to me wanting to give back to the community,” expressed Crayton.
“Seeing the legacies that are built, long-lasting friendships and pride. This is also a storied program. I saw it as a once and an opportunity of a lifetime.”
For more information on the Lady Wildcats, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
