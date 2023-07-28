Local AAU track clubs need funds for Junior Olympics

Two local youth track and field club teams need help getting to the AAU Junior Olympics, which will be held in Des Moines, Iowa from July 29-Aug. 6.
The East Coast Florida Supersonics has 12 athletes heading to the Junior Olympics while the Daytona Express has 27.
Both also are in need of financial assistance to help with food, lodging and more.
For more information and to donate to Daytona Express, visit https://www.facebook.com/daytonaexpresstrackclub.
For more details and to donate to the East Coast Supersonics, visit www.flecsupersonics.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FLEastCoastSupersonicsTrackandField.
You can also CashApp Daytona Express $daytonaexpress1 and the Florida East Coast Supersonics at $SupersonicsTrackClub.
