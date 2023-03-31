Local coach headed back to Final Four and HBCU All-Star game

For the second consecutive year, Daytona resident Stacy Beckton will get to experience the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament.
Beckton is headed to Houston to take part in the HBCU All-Star Game in H&PE Arena on the campus of Texas Southern University on April 2 at 4 p.m. and air live on CBS.
The game showcases the top HBCU men’s basketball players in the country. This is the second year of the event.
Beckton is a former Bethune-Cookman University assistant basketball coach and former Mainland high basketball coach. He serves as a scout for the game.
“It’s just getting bigger and better. It’s an historic moment. It’s being played on an HBCU campus showcasing HBCUs, including Texas Southern and Prairie View which is 20 miles away,” expressed Beckton.
“It’s a great opportunity and great exposure for all these players and their schools. This is my second year with the event. This showcases the best HBCU players in the country as well.”
For more on the HBCU All-Star Game, visit www.hbcuallstargame. com.
