Local prep teams head to playoffs

The Mainland Buccaneers (16- 8) pose for a photo after winning the district 5A-4 championship. The Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs. They were to host Jacksonville Ed White (14-10) in the Class 5A Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 9.
The Spruce Creek Hawks (21- 5) are all smiles after winning the district 7A-2 title. The Hawks were to host Jacksonville Mandarin (14-9) the Class 7A Regional quarterfinals on Thursday.
In addition, the Deltona Trinity Christian Academy Eagles (14- 5) girls basketball team won the district 2A-6 tournament and are headed to the playoffs. They were to host Orlando Faith Academy (11-11) in the Class 2A Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 9.
