Local sports roundup: Plenty of football; basketball coming

Bucs win titles
The Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner Youth football & cheer programs’ 8U, 10U and 14 teams won the East Coast Conference championship while their 12U squad finished runnerup on Oct. 30.
The respective ECC Championship game scores were: 8U: *Daytona Beach Bucaneers-25, New Smyrna Beach Cudas-20; 10U: *Daytona Beach Bucaneers-20, Port Orange Hawks-13; 12U Daytona Beach Bucaneers-19, Satellite Beach Seahawks-28; 14U: *Daytona Beach Buccaneers-28, Deltona Panthers-12.
It was a historic season for the Bucs as their five teams went a combined 44-3. They also have a 6U team though their records don’t officially count.
“We never had four teams make the East Coast Conference championship and it’s the first time to have three teams go to Regionals,” expressed Coach Tommy Roland, Commissioner Daytona Beach Buccaneers Youth Football & Cheer.
“The program is wonderful, and the kids are just amazing. We couldn’t play last year due to COVID. We were surprised that so many kids came out this year. All of our teams were full at 35 kids except for one.”
The three championship teams play in the regional playoffs in Jupiter on Nov. 6. 8U plays the Jupiter Mustangs; 10U has the Palm Beach Gardens Gators while 14U faces the Ft. Pierce Hawks. Win there then it’s off to Sectionals which will be played in Volusia County on Nov. 13.
Youth basketball underway
As kids transition from football to basketball, the city of Daytona Beach has a youth basketball league for boys and girls ages 4 to 17. The registration fee is $40. Registration ends Nov. 23.
Free skills clinics for kids ages 6 to 17 are being held at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. at 5:15, beginning the first week of November.
The draft takes place at 5:30 p.m. from Nov. 15 through Nov 17 at the Midtown Center. Practice begins Nov. 22, and the season runs from Dec. 4 through Feb. 12. Register online at www.codb.us/ activities or call (386) 671-8250.
“The free clinics are going on right now. We didn’t have a season last year due to COVID. I think we’ll have a great fun season,” said Charles Bethune, athletics recreation specialist, Daytona Beach Leisure Services.
There is also a need for volunteer coaches.
Bethune added, “We’re always looking for volunteer coaches. They must pass the background check.”
Player draft
- Ages 6 to 8, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15
- Ages 9 to 11, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15
- Ages 12 to 14, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16
- Ages 15 to 17, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16
- Ages 11 to 14 (girls), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17
Free clinics
- Ages 6 to 8, 5:15 p.m. Nov. 4
- Ages 9 to 10, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 4
- Ages 11 to 14 (girls) 7:15 p.m. Nov. 9
Important dates
- Parent meeting: Thursday, 6 p.m. Nov. 18
- Coaches training: Thursday, 7:15 p.m. Nov 18
Wildcats play home finale
Fresh off a bye week the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) are still looking for their first win of the season.
The Alcorn State University Braves (5-3, 4-1) come to Municipal Stadium at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Braves are coming off a 38-35 loss to Southern.
It’s also Senior Day and possibly the final game for Wildcat standouts running back Que’Shaun Byrd, tight end Kemari Averett, and linebacker Untareo Johnson amongst others.
Despite a tough season, the Wildcats are upbeat after a week to tend to themselves.
“We took the week to get some guys healthy. We also worked on ourselves to fix the little things. It was rest recuperation and selfscouting,” said Terry Sims, BCU’s head coach during Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference weekly coaches press conference.
B-CU is aware of the challenge that ASU presents, especially with their potent offense.
Key Braves players
The Braves are led by quarterback Felix Harper who has plenty of weapons like running back, Niko Duffey and receivers LeCharles Pringle and CJ Bolar to name a few.
“It’s an honor and we’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s amazing what Coach McNair has done with that program during his tenure,” said Sims.
“We must keep an eye on their quarterback who is dynamic. He can throw and can hurt you with his legs. They have a dynamic receiving corp. We have to stay with our coverage, be aggressive. They are solid in running game too.”
Alcorn State (4-1 in SWAC) is still alive for the SWAC title game; they are a game behind Prairie View A&M (5-0 in SWAC) in the Western Division but still control their own destiny.
The Braves aren’t taking the Wildcats lightly.
“They have a very good football program there with Coach Sims. We have to go and do what we must in order to win a division,” said Fred McNair, Alcorn State’s head coach.
“They are a tough football program. Coach Sims is doing some outstanding stuff. They are playing hard and losing some one possession games. We must play a good brand of football in order to win.”
