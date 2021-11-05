Local sports roundup: Plenty of football; basketball coming

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.