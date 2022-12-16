LOST SEASONS: COVID-19’S IMPACT ON LOCAL SPORTS

SPECIAL REPORT
Editor’s note: The Daytona Times continue its series on how COVID-19 impacted the K-12 school system. This story looks at the pandemic’s impact on local youth, high school and AAU sports.
College exposure and recruitment affected
Spring sports like baseball, softball, girls flag football, spring football, track and field and more lost an entire season.
“It was devastating and a big adjustment. It happened during our track season. All those spring sports were canceled,” said Terry Anthony, athletic director at Mainland High School.
Anthony is also the head track and field coach and an assistant football coach. At the start of the pandemic, he had both coaching roles and was assistant athletic director.
Sports at small private schools weren’t spared.
“I think it hurt our students the most with the shutdown. Also, this past summer was our first full summer schedule for sports programs. COVID really hit two seasons,” expressed Shamus Dougherty, principal and athletic director at Halifax Academy in Daytona Beach.
Dougherty also is the head boys’ basketball coach and the former football coach at the school.
COVID directly hit high school seniors with hopes of playing in college.
“We lost seasons, summer camps and showcases that student athletes use for exposure and college recruitment. Colleges stopped bringing kids to campuses for camps and clinics. The NCAA gave players an additional year of eligibility, then many colleges stopped recruiting high school seniors,” explained Dougherty.
Anthony echoed, “A lot of our track seniors that were being recruited for college lost their entire senior season. Football lost spring and signing day. Then the following year, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to college seniors which hurt high school seniors. Colleges stopped recruiting high schoolers except for the four or five-star recruits.”
Getting sports back has been big. Normalcy remains to be seen.
“It was like Christmas for players and coaches to get back. We had a lot of new protocols like temperature checks, asking questions and more. It was hard. A player could be sick but wouldn’t tell you because they wanted to play,” said Anthony.
“I think things are slowly getting back to normal. You don’t hear much about COVID. I’m an AD and I’m around all sports.”
Dougherty added, “We are getting back to normalcy but since it is still there, it still affects sports. Someone gets the flu; you don’t shut down the entire program but with COVID you might. At a small school, you lose a few kids and it’s a big impact on your program.”
Youth sports loses too
Youth sports couldn’t escape the grip of the coronavirus either.
“We lost an entire season. When we first started practicing, we had a kid catch it and had to quarantine. We were the only program that I knew that shut down. The city shut down everything but other cities were still playing,” said Tommy Roland, commissioner of the Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer.
Other youth sports suffered the same fate.
Stacy Beckton works as a recreation worker with the City of Daytona Beach’s Parks & Recreation, formerly Leisure Services.
He was running the city’s youth baseball and basketball programs.
“It really hit baseball hard. In 2020, we cut the season while practice was going. It also killed the 2021 season and hurt our numbers in 2022. Our numbers haven’t rebounded in baseball. It also hit T-Ball,” recalls Beckton.
“We tried to get a soccer program off the ground but it just didn’t happen. The larger soccer programs in our area took over.”
The youth were also excited to be back in action despite the safety protocols.
“When we came back, we had a lot of new safety protocols to keep everyone safe. If anybody had COVID, we had to shut a team down for 14 days. We ended up shutting down a team because of that,” stated Roland.
Beckton noted, “We had a drop in numbers for basketball in 2021 from 2020. Also, parents had concerns. We had to make the program smaller. Also, we sanitized the seats in the gyms following games and practices.”
Normalcy may also be creeping back in with the youth.
“COVID has had a major impact over the past two years. Things are improving. Our basketball numbers are up with the younger kids. We still have hand sanitizer in the gyms,” said Beckton.
Roland added, “We’re not as worried. It is just if someone catches it, you may have to shut the program down for a few games.”
AAU and travel sports halted
Terry Johnson has a youth athletics program called B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics based in Daytona Beach.
Historically, the program has done competitive travel basketball teams that compete in AAU and travel ball levels.
In 2022, he had an eighth grade/15U and seventh grade/14U squad. The eighth-grade boys lost their 2020 sixthgrade season.
“When COVID shut down AAU and travel ball, it kept the kids isolated from a sport they really like to do as well as their friends and traveling. It also hurt their growth and development,” responded Johnson.
The return of travel sports was good for the kids.
Johnson explained, “The safety protocols helped get things back which was good. It got the kids back out of the house and physically active. It helped them mentally after being cooped up in the house by getting back around, friends, traveling and competing.”
Normalcy and lingering effects remain to be seen.
“There will never be normalcy. COVID is still here. We must be cautious and careful. The virus can still cause problems,’’ Johnson added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.