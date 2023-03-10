Mainland boys finish season as state runner-up

The Mainland High School Buccaneer’s quest for a state title ended on March 4 with a 49-30 loss to the Miami Belen Jesuit Wolverines in the Class 5A championship game at the Lakeland Civic Center.
Belen Jesuit (28-4) played like a champion while the Buccaneers picked the wrong time to have a bad game.
“We just didn’t execute our game plan. We started off slow and never got going offensively or defensively,” said Mainland Head Coach Joe Giddens.
“We played a great team that was experienced and have played together for a long time. We had to play our best. We didn’t.”
The Bucs last won a boys basketball state championship back in 1998.
Still, Mainland (25-6) is the Class 5A state runner-up, which is no small feat.
“It’s still surreal for us players and coaches. It’s a great experience and accomplishment for our kids,” said Giddens.
‘Great competition’
Junior forward Narayan Thomas noted, “It hurts that we came up short of the state title. It’s good to have made it this far because not everyone gets this far but we must get back to work for next year.”
It was also a great season for the Buccaneers who had a 13-game win streak snapped with the loss. They had a nine-game win streak earlier in the season.
Mainland also had a remarkable postseason run beating St. Petersburg 43-38 in the semifinals two days earlier.
In 5A Region 1, the Buccaneers took down Lake City Columbia 35-34 on Feb. 24, Jacksonville Riverside 32-29 on Feb.21 and Tallahassee Rickards 44- 25 on Feb. 16.
“The playoffs were different. We had to adjust to teams. We couldn’t always score as much or play as fast as we wanted, but we still fought hard and pulled out all games but the last one. It was great competition,” commented Thomas.
Giddens echoed, “I think it goes back to the stuff that we did over the summer and throughout the season. We played some tough teams in the summer and during the season against deep run playoff teams. That helped us.”
Only six teams beat Mainland this season and all made the playoffs.
Two made it to the Elite Eight, one the Final Four, another to the championship game and of course one was state champion.
Plenty of talent
The Bucs featured plenty of talent and athleticism with Thomas, freshman point guard Nathan Kirk; senior guard Angelo Mack; senior guard Jerel Moore; junior center/forward DeAndre Newland; junior guard Zavier Mincey; senior guard Clayton Cornett; junior forward Ajai Harrell, and others.
“Everyone played their part. We had so many movable parts. Every night someone played their part,” added Giddens.
Giddens has coached some good teams in the past. He has even played on some good ones, having won two state titles as a player at Mainland.
He knew this year’s squad was special and a title contender.
“I had a team win 25 games but this team just each other. There were no egos or heroes. They rooted for each other and stuck together. We always had someone step up when needed,” expressed Giddens.
“I had a feeling we could be champs back in the summer. Then when we beat some teams in the season without our football players. I knew we had something special.”
Thomas agreed, “Playing with this team was fun. It was play basketball. We all liked each other and playing together. We were like family off the court.”
Four starters will return
The Buccaneers could be a state title contender for years to come.
Thomas, Newland, Mincey and Kirk are to return along with freshmen guards Jhavin Westbrook and Christian DeLa Pena and junior center LJ McCray and others.
“We have four starters returning. I think this is the start of something special. The way these players work. We even had players in the gym working today two days after the championship,” noted Giddens.
“The coaches and players are hungry and ready to work. Now the players know what it takes. We don’t have to tell them to do what must be done.”
Thomas agreed, “Yes, we have some freshmen and some juniors returning. We now know how it feels and what it takes. We’re ready to work.”
