Mainland Buccaneers advance to Final Four

Mainland kept its state title hopes alive with a dominating 45-10 win over Jensen Beach 45-10 in the Class 3S Region 3 Final on Nov. 25.
Ajai Harrell scored four touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 kickoff return) for the Buccaneers.
He took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a score and soon after had an 89-yard touchdown run to give the ‘Bucs an early 16-0 lead.
In addition, he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and ran for 98 yards.
Harrell now has 25 touchdowns this season (11 rushing, 11 receiving, 1 return).
Demarcus Creecy threw for 151 yards with two scores, James Randall caught three passes for 108 yards with a 58-yard touchdown and Jackie Bowdry added a rushing score for Mainland.
Defensively, Ramon McCollough recorded three sacks and forced a fumble while Christian Hudson and Malcolm Curry also made their presence felt for the Buccaneers.
Mainland (10-3) travels to Fort Myers Dunbar (10-1) in the Class 3S State semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2. It’s their first semifinal appearance since 2014.
The winner advances to the Class 3S State Championship against the Lake Wales (13-0) Lake City Columbia (9-3) winner.
The state championship will be played the weekend of Dec. 15-17.
Daytona Times Prep Sports Now Top 7 Football (Final)
1. *Mainland (10-3), 2. *+Flagler Palm Coast (4-7), 3. *DeLand (6-5), 4. Spruce Creek (5-5), 5. Deltona (7-3), 6. *Father Lopez (6-5), 7. Matanzas (5-5). Others: New Smyrna Beach (4-5), Seabreeze (4- 6).
*-playoff team +-three wins forfeited
