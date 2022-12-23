Mainland coach: ‘We did Daytona proud’

Travis and the team reflect on the last game and the historic season
Lake Wales High School edged Mainland 32-30 in the Class 3S State Championship in front 4,236 fans at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 16.
The Mainland High School Buccaneers’ quest for their first state title since 2003 came short. That 2003 title remains their only one and the only one for Volusia County.
“I am proud of these kids. We went 5-5 last year. We’re back to where we want to be. We wanted to finish this game. We have to tackle better, play better and coach better. We fought and gave ourselves a chance. We did Daytona proud,’’ said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head football coach.
Lake Wales won its first-ever state title in football.
With 1:58 to play, Mainland stopped Lake Wales on third down and 10 yards to go after James Randall deflected a pass intended for Diyantae Landrum.
However, a defensive holding penalty was called and instead of the Bucs getting the ball back with time for a game-winning drive, the Highlanders ran the clock out until the last 12 seconds.
“That was an unfortunate call. That looked like a great defensive play to me. My dad told me a long time ago never leave it up to the officials. I am hurt. The kids are hurt, but we didn’t make enough plays and they did,” Roland stated.
Mainland (11-4) led 10-0 after Damarcus Creecy hit Randall for a 56-yard touchdown pass with 4:18 left in the second quarter.
Lake Wales (15-0) took the lead at 16-10 after Trent Grotjane’s one-yard run with 10:49 left in the third quarter.
The Buccaneers retook the lead at 23-22 on Ajai Harrell’s three-yard score with 9:16 to play.
The Highlanders got a field goal to take the lead 25-23 with 6:47 to play.
On the ensuing drive, Mainland turned the ball over then Lake Wales was able to score to gain a nine-point lead with 5:15 to play.
Turnovers hurt
In the end, Mainland made the most mistakes. They had three turnovers (interceptions), which led to 15 points for the Highlanders.
Two first half turnovers occurred when they were threatening to score.
Roland noted, “You can’t turn it over. We did it three times. The turnover margin was huge. You can’t do it against a good team. We also had some untimely penalties that hurt us.”
Harrell ran for 195 yards with three touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 139 yards for the ‘Bucs.
“We played a heck of a game. I wish things would have turned out differently. A couple of plays just didn’t go our way. It is what it is,” responded Harrell.
Roland added, “Ajai will go down as the greatest to ever wear No. 1 at Mainland. Look what he did in a state title game. One of best to ever come out of Volusia County.”
Grotjan threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns and for two scores for Lake Wales.
Defensively, Zavier Minchey had an interception, Ramon McCollough, Jkwon Mitchell, Christian Hudson and Myron Shafer also made plays for the Buccaneers.
‘We are all close’
The players will always remember this historic season and state title run.
“We had a great season. We fought hard and fought adversity all year. We played together. I am looking forward to coming back next year,” responded Mincey.
Harrell echoed, “We had a great season. We had a tough schedule and made a long playoff run. I am proud of this team.”
The players also know that this team has its own uniqueness.
“This team is very family-oriented. Early in the season we had a couple of losses and we figured out that we are all we got and all we that we need. We stuck with it,” expressed Harrell.
Mincey agreed, “It’s just the brotherhood on this team. We are all close. We joke and have fun. My brother is on this team. This is his last year. This was my last year playing with him.”
Mincey is Harrell’s younger brother.
Kept fighting
Although they are state runner-ups, the Bucs know they are a championship caliber team.
“The week we played Lake Minneola and went down there and pulled out a win,” said Harrell.
Mincey added, “Last year when things went bad, we got down and pouted but this year we didn’t get down on ourselves and kept fighting.”
Roland realized his team was championship caliber back in September.
“When we beat two undefeated teams in 4S who were ranked in the polls in the same week. We beat FPC [Flagler Palm Coast] on a Monday, Lake Minneola on that Friday. Later, we lost to Kissimmee Osceola but played them pretty tough. That is when I knew,” Roland explained.
The goal is now to make Mainland perennial state title contenders.
“We’ll be back! It is a long journey. It’s hard to get this far. I’m hungry. This will drive us,’’ Roland added.
