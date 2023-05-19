Mainland flag football has historic season and semifinals run

The Mainland Buccaneers girls’ flag football team season ended with a 32-7 loss to eventual state champion, Tampa Robinson in the Class 1A state semifinals on May 12.
It was a historic season for the Buccaneers, who made it to the Final Four in the sport for the first time in school history.
Mainland (14-6) was the Class 1A Region 3 champs and district 1A-9 runner-up.
Their remarkable postseason run included wins over Boynton Beach Somerset Academy 7-0 in the Regional Finals, Fort Pierce Lincoln Park Academy 35-14 and Orlando Jones 13-6.
“It was a heck of a ride. I was telling everyone how special this group is all year. It’s special to be the first team in school history to make it this far. The girls fought hard and put in the work. It was cool. Nobody expected us to get this far,” said Coach Ethan Simpson.
The Bucs featured a talented squad led by seniors in quarterback/safety Ava Colubiale (3,620 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, 658 rushing yards and 11 scores, 13 interceptions on defense) and wide receiver/corner back Kassie Stoner (94 catches, 1170 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions on defense).
The players are also proud of their season.
“It was crazy. No team in our school history ever made it this far. Also, entering the year nobody thought we’d get this far. It was surprising,” said Stoner.
Lost some talent
The players didn’t mind playing their roles or helping the team in any way needed.
“I did have a big role. Going into the season after three years on the team, I moved to the quarterback position. I was the leader as a quarterback on offense and as a safety on defense. I also had four other captains to help me,” said Colubiale.
It was supposed to be a rebuilding year after the team lost starters Alexa Williams (St. Thomas University), the local player of the year last season, as well as Avari Albright-Walker, Tania Bolden and Camryn Campbell (St. Thomas University).
“We lost a lot of talent, including fouryear seniors. We had five players last year go and play college ball. We lacked experience going into this season. It took a while to get going. We had a lot of players in new positions and many new starters. We got focused and better,” admitted Simpson.
Other key players
Most of the Bucs losses were to playoff teams like Spruce Creek, Harmony, Bellview and Apopka. They also lost to Seabreeze who has been historically tough.
“We started off slow. I think our loss to our rival, Seabreeze, woke us up. I think that it was the turning point and really got our girls focused on the task at hand,” said Simpson.
Other standouts and unsung heroes on the team are junior center Adrianna Mallumaci (76 catches, 642 yards, 3 TDs); junior rusher Clinque Maddox (16 sacks); junior linebacker/running back Camille Cavedo (52 catches, 404 yards, 1 TD); junior wide receiver/safety Cadence Haley (21 catches, 220 yards, 9 TDs); senior rusher/receiver Kamryn Williamson (12 catches, 181 yards, 3 TDs; 6 interceptions) and sophomore running back/rusher Kiera Williams (122 rushing yards, 29 catches, 293 yards, 1 TD, 14 sacks).
“It was fun to see these girls really come up big. We had a lot of girls who were new or spot starters in recent years step in and succeed,” added Simmons.
The players also know that this the team and the season are both special.
Stoner expressed, “I think we are more like family. We are close, tight, comfortable with each other. We know that we can count on each other.”
Girls flag football continues to grow since its inception in 2005 as a high school sport in Florida. It’s now a college sport and girls can earn scholarships.
“It’s awesome and makes you proud as a coach. These girls are athletic and special. This is good football. To see the NFL back it up and colleges offer scholarships is great. The sport is very competitive,” emphasized Simpson.
“We have some very good teams even here in Volusia County. It’s exciting. The girls are excited. They know they have a chance to play college ball. We had 65 girls tryout this year, which is the most ever.”
Colubiale echoed, “It’s grown tremendously from my freshman year. At first, many didn’t take it seriously. They called it powder puff football. Now there are off-season tournaments, state tournaments, state playoffs and college scholarships. It’s really cool to be a part of it.”
Prep Football Spring Schedule
Local high school football teams began spring football practice on May 1.
There are plenty of opportunities to get a look at local teams. Here is the following spring football game/ jamboree schedule:
May 18
Halifax at Warner, 6 p.m.
University at Longwood Lyman, 7 p.m. Ponta Verda Nease at Matanzas, 7 p.m.
May 19
Lake Mary, Ocala Forrest at DeLand, 6 p.m.
Oakleaf, Rockledge at Spruce Creek, 6 p.m. Deltona at New Smyrna Beach, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Seven Rivers Christian, 7 p.m.
May 24
Tavares at Pine Ridge, 6 p.m.
May 25
Flagler Palm Coast at Riverside, 6 p.m. Ocala West Orange at Mainland, 7 p.m.
May 26
Sebastian River at Atlantic, 7 p.m.
Note: Seabreeze and Father Lopez will not have spring football games.
