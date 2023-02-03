Mainland girls basketball team looks to bounce back and return to postseason

It has been an up and down season for the talented Mainland Buccaneers girls basketball team.
The Bucs played Deltona in the district 5A-4 tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Menendez High in St. Augustine, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
A win puts them in the tournament final and gives them a berth in the state playoffs. They are the top seed in the tournament.
Mainland (14-8) is ranked second in all of Class 5A and #23 in all of Florida, according to MaxPreps.com.
They started the season 14-3 after a nine-game winning streak from Dec. 20 to Jan. 23 but have lost their last five.
“This season has been very adventurous. I’ve been talking to the girls. I want them to stay focused on the north star,” responded Head Coach Brandon Stewart.
“No matter what happens, we go as far as we can. We have a pretty good shot. Everything else is a distraction, even in-house bickering.”
Students suspended
The Bucs were rolling until a fight happened in the Five Star Conference Tournament quarterfinal against University (Orange City) on Jan. 14. Five Mainland players were suspended for multiple games. University also had players suspended.
“That is why we cooled off. It contributed to the losing streak but our season is not over. We’ve had to play with three varsity players and seven JV players. We forfeited two games. Humbly speaking,” admitted Stewart.
“We’re reloading. People think we’re not coming back and that we only have JV players. We still have a shot. That is what we’re focused on.”
Mainland has three of those players back, including its top two leading scorers in junior forward Anovia Sheals (19.4 ppg, 9.1rpg) and senior guard Jordan Broddie (11.1 ppg).
“I think the team knows what I can do, but I just try to do what I can to help them and help this team succeed,” said Sheals.
Mainland also has junior guard Tia Dobson (9.9ppg, 3.9rpg, 4.2apg, 2.4spg).
Sophomore guard Samantha Lecas and junior forward Cadence Hayley are role players and senior guard Yashiaya Yisreal does the dirty work.
The Bucs must play without guards in senior Kamryn Williamson and Jade Parks, whose suspensions from the University game run through the rest of the season.
Other challenges
The Buccaneers still possess their strengths but can still improve like all teams.
“We are strong in transition where we are explosive and make explosive plays however, we have to communicate better,” Stewart said.
Outside of the suspensions the Bucs also faced other challenges.
“When the girls trust each other, we play very well. That led to the long win streak and got us rolling. Everyone plays their part. They really bought into what we were doing,” expressed Stewart.
“The challenge has been chemistry. We have had to get everyone on the same page. They were cool off the court but playing together took a little more time. We had to learn to lean on each other.”
Stewart is in his fourth year leading the program and has made the playoffs in the previous three, including two Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight appearances. He knows this team is capable as any before.
“This is a unique team in regards of the girls that we have now; they fit in the exact system I’ve always had here. It doesn’t surprise me though,” noted Stewart.
Sheals noted, “This team you don’t have to do everything on your own. You can rely upon everyone else.”
Mainland’s goals of a district title and Final Four run are still ahead.
Stewart stressed, “I’ve told the girls its Mainland versus Mainland. We must be who we’ve been all year. We can’t try to be anybody else. We had a lot off the court that affected us, but we can’t let it down the stretch. We must be ourselves and stay the course.”
The players are also not counting themselves out.
Sheals added, “We still have a lot of talent. When talent sticks together, it comes together like art and it’s magical. They can’t count us out because of what happened. We’ve overcome other things as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.