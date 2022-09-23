Mainland High Bucs edge Flagler Palm Bulldogs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REVIEW
Ajai Harrell’s one-yard score with 2:31 remaining lifted Mainland to a 22- 16 win over Flagler Palm Coast at Daytona Stadium on Monday.
Harrell also had a receiving touchdown and caught a two-point conversion.
“Our coaches coached, and we executed. One thing we do at Mainland is just go to the next play despite what is going wrong,” Harrell sad.
Flagler Palm Coast (3-1) had one last shot, but D.J. Murray’s fourth down pass attempt fell incomplete with 54 seconds left.
Murray re-entered the game on the final drive after being injured in the third quarter. During his absence, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball.
“Our quarterback is special, but nobody is irreplaceable. We just have to do a better job of executing and finishing ball games,” said FPC Head Coach Robert Paxia.
FPC took the lead at 16-14 on Marcus Mitchells’ two-yard run with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
Mainland (2-1) struggled throughout the second half with mishaps and missed opportunities, including with turnovers and penalties in all three phases of the game but in the end they found a way.
“This is not last year. Last year, we would not have overcome this. We’ve now had a full season and a full spring together. Mainland doesn’t just succeed. We have to work. We reclaimed our block tonight,” said Mainland Head Coach Travis Roland.
The game was originally set for Sept. 1, but rescheduled due to inclement weather.
On Monday, the start of the game was delayed for about an hour and 17 minutes due to lighting.
Mitchell ran for 74 yards with two scores while Murray threw for 129 yards and ran for 63 yards more for the Bulldogs.
Ethan Roland (two catches, 28 yards), Mikhail Zysek (two catches for 37 yards) and DZ Stewart (one catch, 58 yards) also stood out for FPC.
Damarcus Creecy threw for 280 yards with two touchdowns for Mainland.
James Randle caught a touchdown pass while L.J. McCray, Clarence McCloud, Jackie Bowdry also made some key plays for the Buccaneers.
Thus far this season the Bucs and Bulldogs have been two of the best local teams.
Both should make runs at district titles and the playoffs.
“We don’t want to peak early. We lost Malcolm Curry who is one of the strongest kids to injury. I am excited where we are. We lost to Bartram Trail who has been tough defensively. They are going to make a run. We will keep working,” said Roland.
Paxia echoed, “We had somethings go thus far but we have to play again on Friday. We just take it one game at a time and continue to work to get better.”
THIS WEEK’S TOP HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES
DeLand (1-2) at Seabreeze (0-3): Both teams are in need of a win. The Bulldogs will be a challenge for the Sandcrabs.
Mainland (2-1) at Minneola Lake Minneola (4-0): After an emotional win it’s a short week for the Buccaneers who face a tough Hawks squad on the road.
Matanzas (1-3) at Atlantic (1-3): One of the few local games on the eastside of the county. The Sharks are underdogs at home against the Pirates.
University (2-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3- 1): A short week for the Bulldogs who face a good Titans squad at home.
Daytona Times Top Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (2-1), 2. Flagler Palm Coast (3-1), 3. Deltona (4-0), 4. Spruce Creek (1-3), 5. DeLand (1- 2), 6. University (2-2), 7. New Smyrna Beach (2-1)
Previous
1. Mainland. 2. Flagler Palm Coast, 3. Spruce Creek, 4. Deltona, 5. DeLand, 6. University, 7. Matanzas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.