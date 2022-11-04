Mainland pulls away from Seabreeze to win district title

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REVIEW
Mainland defeated rival Seabreeze 51- 22 at Daytona Stadium on Oct. 28 to win the district 3S-9 title and an automatic trip to the state playoffs.
The Buccaneers are headed to the postseason for the 29th straight year.
“We’re back in the playoffs and that’s what matters. These kids fought through adversity and pulled out a win,” said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head football coach.
The Sandcrabs had a four-game win streak snapped.
DeMarcus Creecy threw for 269 yards with five touchdowns and ran for 125 more yards for Mainland.
The Buccaneers receiving duo of Ajai Harrell (5 catches, 130 yards 1 rushing TD, 1 receiving TD) and James Randall (8 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs) were also big for the Buccaneers.
Harrell has been a scoring machine all of 2022.
“We just came out. We executed. We fought through adversity and won,” said Harrell
“We had a good season. We had a few tough losses and bounced back and came back strong.”
Two-way star, Eli Campbell (seven receptions, 108 yards, 1 receiving TD) and Sam Gonzalez (127 yards passing, 71 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs) led the way for the Sandcrabs.
“We must take advantage of opportunities. We had a few where we just weren’t there mentally and it cost us,” said Campbell.
Mainland (6-2, 3-0) pushed their lead to 22-9 after Creecy hit Randall for a long touchdown with just seconds left in the first half.
Seabreeze (4-5, 2-1) got within 29-16 after Gonzalez’s six-yard score with 3:18 to play in the third quarter.
A sequence of three straight turnovers by Seabreeze led to three straight scores for Mainland and put the game away.
“We had good focus for about 22 minutes. We missed some opportunities which you can’t do against playoff caliber teams,” commented Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head coach.
The Buccaneers are likely to be the number two or three seed in 3S-3 for the playoffs.
The Sandcrabs technically remain alive for an at-large playoff bid.
Brown said, “It all goes to the new point system that ranks teams for the playoffs is what it is. We must take care of business and win on Friday to have chance.”
Hayden Hayes added 68 yards passing with touchdown pass, Ty Cordare four catches for 42 yards and Tayshawn Gallery two catches for 33 yards for Seabreeze.
LJ McCray and Jackie Bowdry added touchdown catches for Mainland.
Christian Hudson (2 sacks), Jeremiah Davis (fumble recovery TD), Zavier Mincey (1 interception) Drayden Wood (1 interception) and McCray all stood out defensively for the Bucs.
Mainland offensive and defensive lineman, Malcom Curry returned from injury.
FPC forfeits games; still in playoffs
Flagler Palm Coast forfeits four wins for playing an academically ineligible player during the first four games of the season.
The school says it miscalculated the player’s grade point average and reported it to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) on Sept. 21.
The FHSAA announced the forfeits on Monday, Oct. 31.
FPC’s record drops from 6-3 to 3-6.
The Bulldogs will still head to the playoffs as the district 4S-4 champions. The violations don’t affect their two district games as they occurred and were corrected before those games.
