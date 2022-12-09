Mainland rallies past Dunbar to win championship game

Mainland will play for a state championship after rallying to defeat Fort Myers Dunbar 30-23 in the Class 3S semifinal on Dec. 2.
The Buccaneers are headed to their first state title game since 2003.
Mainland scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 13-point deficit.
“We knew that we had to make plays. We had three turnovers in the second quarter. We had to settle in and play our game,” said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head coach.
Ajai Harrell ran for 103 yards with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 105 yards with a score for the Buccaneers.
Jackie Bowdry added 113 yards rushing with a score for Mainland.
Dunbar (10-2) led 23-14 after T.J. Abrams’ 58-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Mainland (11-3) retook the lead for good at 24-23 on Harrell’s one-yard score on a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers offense racked up more than 500 yards of total offense.
Damarcus Creecy also threw for 262 yards with a score, James Randall had four catches for 76 yards and Clarence McCloud six catches for 58 yards for Mainland.
Landon Winterbottom threw for 95 yards with a score and Shawn Russ had a 95-yard pick six for Dunbar.
Abrams finished with 59 yards rushing and Eric Fletcher three catches for 37 yards with a score for the Tigers.
Defensively, Ramon McCollough, Christian Hudson and Jkwon Mitchell led the way for Mainland.
The road to the state title game wasn’t easy.
“This team has really grown. They have bought into our system and realize that it works. That is hard for kids. They have also learned to trust into one another,” noted Roland.
Mainland faces the Lake Wales Highlanders (14-0) in the Class 3S championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m.
In their last state final appearance back in 2003, the Bucs won their only state championship and Volusia county’s lone state football title.
“Lake Wells is a heck of a football team. We must step it up. We have to play a clean game. We must avoid turnovers and stupid penalties as well as execute and move the chains,” said Roland.
