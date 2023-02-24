Mainland’s basketball coach gets 350th win

The Mainland Buccaneers (22-5) boys’ team is a win away from the Final Four.
On Tuesday, the boys’ basketball team edged Jacksonville Riverside (15-11) 32-29 in the Class 5A semifinals. On Feb. 16, they handled Tallahassee Rickards 44-25 in the Class 5A Regional Quarter Finals.
The win gave Mainland’s head coach Joe Giddens his 350th win of his coaching career.
The Bucs play Lake City Columbia (20- 9) in the Regional Finals on Friday, Feb. 24.
