Mainland High School’s Jonathan Williams stands on the podium with other medalists after taking home second place in the Class 3A 110m at the Class 3A state championships last month at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Williams was one of the area’s best runners this season. He was Region 3A-2 champ, District 3A-6 champ and 5-Star Conference champ in the event.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- No SWAC championship for B-CU baseball but team shines
- Another good season for Atlantic’s track teams
- Quarter of nation’s homeowners struggle with housing costs
- Bruce McNorton’s football clinic returns
- University graduates Second Chance students from correctional institution as program expands
- Mainland’s Williams takes second in 110m
- What is Tim Scott running for?
- War in Ukraine rages as U.S. allies continue to add money to Russian coffers
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Lawrence Drake won’t return as B-CU’s interim president
- Living with schizophrenia: My family’s 30-year journey
- Tickets go on sale Friday to see Patti LaBelle at Peabody Auditorium
- Could Disney leave Florida because of DeSantis? No
- Fire won’t stop Ormond church’s praise and worship
- DOT and DeLand community celebrate groundbreaking of SunRail Station
- Masonic lodge treats students to an end-of-school year fun day
- Gorman invited to read poem in Miami after school deemed it inappropriate for elementary kids
- Tina Turner remembered as resilient superstar
- Veterans Stand Down event set for June 9
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.