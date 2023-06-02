Mainland’s Williams takes second in 110m

Mainland High School’s Jonathan Williams stands on the podium with other medalists after taking home second place in the Class 3A 110m at the Class 3A state championships last month at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Williams was one of the area’s best runners this season. He was Region 3A-2 champ, District 3A-6 champ and 5-Star Conference champ in the event.

