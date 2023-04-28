Mainland track team wins another district title

Boys’ squad continues winning tradition; young girls team grows
The Mainland High School boys track and field team won the district 3A-6 title on April19.
It’s their third straight district title and seventh in the last nine seasons.
“I’m happy. It shows these guys really put in the work. They haven’t gotten the recognition and feel a little sighted. We have great track programs in the area, but our guys really did fight and prove they deserve recognition. They run with a chip on their shoulder,” said Terry Anthony, Mainland’s head track and field coach.
The Buccaneers had 25 boys qualify for districts and 19 of them qualified for the Region 3A-2 meet on May 4-6 at Davenport High School in Davenport.
The boys feature a talented squad with senior Jonathan Williams who won the 400-meter hurdles district title. Williams’ lone loss was a fifth-place finish at the Florida Relays.
Other standouts who won individual district titles were senior Cameron Boatright (400-meter dash); senior DeMarcus Creecy (400-meter hurdles); junior Zavier Mincey (high jump); sophomore Christian Hudson (shotput) and the 4x400 relay. The standouts athletes also qualified in other events.
Other standouts heading to Regionals include Emmanuel Yisreal (hurdler), Logan Camara (middle distance), Marquis McCants (jumper) and Seth Sawyer (middle distance).
The squad has high hopes for Regionals; they are the defending Region champs. There are also state title aspirations. The state championships are in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida May 17-20.
Mainland boys have three athletes going to Regionals in the 110m hurdles, two in the 400m hurdles, three in the long jump, three in the triple jump, two in the shotput, two in the high jump and one in discus.
“If we run like we’re supposed to and are capable, we have a chance. I am optimistic about the boys winning Regionals,” stated Anthony.
“If we can get enough guys to the state meet anything can happen. It’s usually who is performing the best at the time. We must get there first,” he added.
Girls team finds success too
Mainland’s girls team finished sixth at the district championships. They had 20 girls make it to the district meet with 11 qualifying for Regionals.
“I am comfortable talking about both teams. I am proud of both squads. We are a young team with a lot of sophomores and freshmen,” said Anthony.
Mainland’s girls team features sophomore Kiera Williams, who was second in the 400-meter dash at districts. Freshmen Gabrielle Lett (sprinter) and sophomore Taliyah Nixon (middle distance) are also standouts who are headed to Regionals.
The girls’ 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams are also headed to Regionals. They could also have a few girls make it to the state championships.
Both the boys and girls have progressed this season.
“They have a standard they must live up to. Boatwright and Williams are both trying to break records set by former standout DeMarcus Adams,” expressed Anthony.
“Our girls are young right now. They don’t really understand the tradition. They’re still finding themselves. If we can keep them together and continue to grind the future is bright.”
Anthony has been coaching the Buccaneers’ track program for years. He is also the school’s athletic director, a lon gtime assistant football, who is now assistant head football coach and former girls’ basketball coach.
“I love track, which is a team sport full of individual sports. You can watch kids progress each week and meet. Khalil Wilmore was ineligible for football but worked his butt off to get eligible for track,’’ Anthony explained. “He is our fastest 800-meter runner. Things like this keep me going. I have a great staff that care about the kids and want them to succeed in track and life.”
Anthony also has this slogan, “Success is not determined by games won but the number of lives changed in the process.”
He added. “We are changing lives. I want everyone under me as AD to live by that quote. If we live by that, the wins will come. If we don’t win, we will still change lives. I have great coaches. All of them work for every kid to succeed, not just the stars.”
Complete track and field results can be found at www. https://florida.tfrrs. org.
