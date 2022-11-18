Mainland wins quarterfinals game against Melbourne after blackout

A blackout woke up Mainland and propelled them to a 28-14 win over Melbourne Eau Gallie in the Class 3S Regional quarterfinals at Daytona Stadium on Monday.
Things weren’t looking good for the Buccaneers. The Commodores had all the momentum which included two long touchdown passes which gave them the lead.
In addition, Mainland was hurt by an interception, muffed punt and a plethora of penalties.
“We just fought hard. We fought through it. It’s great to get the first playoff win as head coach at Mainland for me. I am also glad to see our kids fight through adversity and win,” responded Travis Roland Mainland Head Coach.
Eau Gallie (7-4) led 14-6 after DL Hardinson’s 82-yard touchdown reception with 11:30 to play in the third quarter.
The Buccaneers were driving with 9:44 to play in the third quarter when the stadium’s lights went out around 8 p.m. due to a blown transformer.
FPL came in and got the lights on briefly before they went out again but was soon restored for good. The game was delayed for 50 minutes.
When it resumed, the Bucs dominated from there on.
Mainland (8-3) took a 21-14 lead when Demarcus Creecy hit James Randall for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
The Buccaneers never relinquished the lead.
Creecy (1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD) and AJ Harrell (1 rushing TD, 1 receiving TD) both had two scores for the Buccaneers.
Harrell has been Mainland’s do-all player. He lines up at wide receiver, running back, slot-receiver and even some quarterback in Wildcat formations.
“We just fought through it like we have all season,” said Harrell. “I just do whatever the team needs me to do to win. I just be an athlete and make plays.”
Roland noted, “Ajai will be one of the top 10 players in Mainland history when he graduates. He is amazing on the field, in the classroom, in the community and everywhere else.”
Mainland’s defensive line was also dominant.
Robert Stafford also had an 89-yard touchdown reception for the Commodores.
Sophomore Quarterback, Jamari Crooms threw both touchdown passes for Eau Gallie.
Mainland travels to Rockledge in the 3S-Regional semifinals on Saturday.
THIS WEEK’S PREP FOOTBALL GAMES
Mainland (8-3) at Rockledge (9-2) Saturday, Nov. 19: The Buccaneers are underdogs on the road against the Region 3S-3 top seeded Raiders. Both teams lost to Kissimmee Osceola. The winner plays the winner of Jensen Beach and Sebring.
Father Lopez (6-4) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (6-2) Friday, Nov. 18: The Green Wave have put together a good season under the radar. Lopez is the underdog against the Celtics. The winner plays the winner of Melbourne Holy Trinity Episcopal and Gainesville P.K. Yonge next.
Daytona Times Top 7 football rankings
*Mainland (8-3), 2. *+Flagler Palm Coast (4-6), 3. *DeLand (6-4), 4. Spruce Creek (5-5), 5. Deltona (7- 3), 6. *Father Lopez (6-4) 7. Matanzas (5-5).
Others: New Smyrna Beach (4-5), Seabreeze 4-6).
*-playoff team
+-forfeited three wins
