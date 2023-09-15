Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is America’s first and only professional table tennis league. Their inaugural season kicks off this month, and all the action starts at the Ocean Center Sept. 15-17.
At the event, fans can look forward to high-octane table tennis action as teams from the East and West Divisions go head-tohead in competition.
“Table tennis is a high-energy, fast-paced event that’s as fun to watch as it is to play,” said MLTT Commissioner Flint Lane. “Our league features some of the world’s top men’s and women’s table tennis players. We can’t wait to kick off our season, and the Ocean Center is the perfect location for our inaugural event.”
For more information on the Sept. 15-17 event and to purchase tickets, visit https://mltt.com.
The MLTT first half-season schedule is as follows:
- Sept.15-17: East Division, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach
- Sept. 22-24: West Division, Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, Calif.
- Oct. 13-15: East Division, Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Oct. 27-29: West Division, Merrell Center, Houston, Texas
- Nov. 10-12: East Division, Wintrust Sports Complex, Chicago
- Nov. 17-19: West Division, Alameda County, East of Oakland, Calif.
- Dec. 1-3: Cross Division, Rock Hill Sports Center, Rock Hill, S.C.
“We’re gearing up for a season like no other, with top-tier table tennis action slated for iconic venues from coast to coast. This schedule represents just the beginning, with more exhilarating matchups, memorable moments, and intense competition to follow in the second half,” Lane said.
Tickets can be purchased on the official MLTT website at Mltt.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.