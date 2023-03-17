March Madness in Daytona: CBI coming to Ocean Center

College basketball fans don’t have to go far to enjoy March Madness. A Division I college basketball postseason tournament is right here in Daytona.
The 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) will be at the Ocean Center from Saturday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 22.
The 16 team fields include the Stetson University Hatters.
Other teams in the field include: Indiana State, San Jose State, Charlotte, Southern Utah, Duquense, Eastern Kentucky, Tarleton State, Eastern Kentucky, Cleveland State, Radford, Milwaukee, Rice, Cleveland State, North Alabama, Western Carolina, Southern Indiana, USC Upstate.
The CBI is a postseason collegiate basketball tournament for teams that excelled but didn’t make the NCAA Tournament.
The CBI is owned by the Gazelle Group.
Games will air on ESPN2 and Flo Hoops will broadcast all the games. Flo Sports will broadcast the first three days of the tournament and ESPN2 will air the Semi-Finals and Championship.
New this year, the Gazelle Group will be distributing $40,000 of Nam Image and Likeness (NIL) funding (consistent with NCAA rules and relevant laws). The NIL funding amounts will be distributed based upon the following:
- Champion: $25,000
- Runner-up: $10,000
- Each Semifinalist: $2,500
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/college-basketball-invitational-tickets/artist/1845977.
The complete schedule and bracket can be found at www.CollegeBasketballInvitational.com.
