The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge runs Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, March 18.
The first session is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. (formerly Midtown) Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
Registration is $20 per participant. Classes are at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. every Saturday during the program.
The health program has a schedule of fun activities for adults of all ages and fitness levels. Biweekly sessions include indoor and outdoor activities including line dancing, strength training, walk/runs and yoga.
There will be a weigh-in at the beginning and end of the program to track results. Prizes will be awarded to those who lose the highest percentage of weight. Additional prizes will also be awarded.
For more information, visit www.codb.us/1040/Mayors-Fitness-Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.