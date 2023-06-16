McNorton football clinic special for kids and former players

Bruce McNorton’s youth football camp brought kids ages 5 through high school from all over to Daytona Stadium on June 9.
Daytona Beach native and former NFL player Bruce McNorton puts on the camp.
McNorton is a scout for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 10 years in the league, mostly with the Steelers and a year with the Miami Dolphins.
The camp finished its 19th year in Daytona.
“Everything went well both with the camp and golf tournament. I am pleased with the kids. It rained earlier and some kids stayed away, but I am glad to see the kids that came out. The diversity was great. We had all types of kids,” McNorton told the Daytona Times.
At the camp, current and former NFL players along with local collegiate, prep and youth coaches taught kids skills and drills to enhance their football skills. There is also an emphasizes on sportsmanship.
Learning from the pros
For the former professional players who come and teach, it’s truly a special event.
Ernie Mills played nine seasons in the NFL mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also was with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. Mills is also a former Florida Gators standout.
“I’ve been here nine years now. Bruce has been consistent with this and giving back to the community. It’s good to see the kids come here and work hard. They are doing what we ask. They are having fun. It starts at a small level,” responded Mills.
“I am from Dunnellon. We didn’t have camps like this where stars came to a small town. I would have loved to do this as a kid and learn from current and former NFL players. I think it’s great. That is why I do it. I’m glad to be here.”
Former NFL player and scout Roger Jackson was an instructor at the camp for the first time. Jackson also played college ball at Bethune-Cookman.
“Bruce was my roommate for one day at Bethune-Cookman. He transferred to Georgetown College (Ky.). I stayed. We both made it to the NFL. I went undrafted to the Denver Broncos. I came to a camp like this when I was little where J.T. Thomas, my hometown hero, instructed,” Jackson related.
“What he taught me I continue to teach to this day. I also played with him when I was traded from Denver to Pittsburgh. I also brought my nephew with me from Macon,” Jackson said.
‘A good camp for us’
The camp is a big deal for local youth who participate. Many have come for years.
Ja’Vonte Brown, 12, is a local youth football player who will be in the seventh grade at Hinson Middle School.
“I’ve been coming here to this camp since I was little. I’ve been playing football since I was five. This is a good camp for us to come and learn and enhance our football skills,’’ Ja’Vonte told the Times.
K’Neill McClaine plays football at Atlantic High. He’ll be in the 11th grade.
He expressed, “This is a good camp to come and get work in. This is my first time here. It’s a good camp it will help me as I start preparing for the season.”
Camp participants also came from out of town and not all were football players.
AJ Jeter is from Newberry, South Carolina, where he is on the basketball team at Newberry High. He’ll be a sophomore next year.
“We’re here on a family trip. We ran into Mr. McNorton at the hotel. He asked me to come, and I did. I am a basketball player, but these drills will help me with my footwork for basketball,” responded Jeter.
McNorton added, “He is now thinking of playing football.
The camp was also held at Daytona Stadium for the second year. It used to be at held at the Derbyshire Sports Complex.
Golf tournament too
The golf tournament was held at Cranes Lake Golf & Country Club in Port Orange on June 10. It is a fundraiser for next year’s camp.
“The golf tournament went well. We had a fantastic time. We ended up in the black with what we raised and spent. We’re looking forward to next year,” said McNorton.
The city of Daytona Beach is the main sponsor of the event.
Other individual sponsors included local businesses and organizations such as Brown & Brown Insurance, Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) and the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC).
