McNorton’s free football clinic is Friday at Daytona Stadium

Hundreds of kids are expected to attend the Bruce McNorton Youth Football Clinic on Friday, June 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Daytona Stadium, 1397 LPGA Blvd.
The camp is free for kids ages 5 through high school.
Current and former NFL players along with local collegiate, prep and youth coaches instruct clinics in skill and drills to enhance their football skills. The event also emphasizes sportsmanship.
The camp is put on by Daytona Beach native and former NFL player Bruce McNorton.
McNorton works as a scout for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a retired NFL player who spent 10 years in the league mostly with the Steelers. He also spent a year with the Miami Dolphins.
Most of the former pro players played in the 1980s and 1990s. McNorton’s son-in-law, former Detroit Lions All-Pro Calvin “Megatron’’ Johnson has historically also taught at the camp.
This is the 26th year of the camp and 19th in Daytona. It was previously held in Detroit.
The City of Daytona Beach is the main sponsor of the event.
A golf tournament is scheduled on June 10 to raise funds for next year’s camp. It will be held at the Cranes Lake Golf & Country Club, 1850 Crane Lakes Blvd., Port Orange.
For more information, call Charles Bethune at 386-453-0317 or email Bethunecharles@codb.us.
