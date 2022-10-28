Midtown 5K run/walk attracts participants of all ages

The Midtown Historic 5K run/ walk was held on Oct. 22 with the race beginning about 8 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 703 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach.
The race looped around to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. and wove through Midtown back to the church in a nearly 3-mile race. Families, students, young and seniors were all a part of this event.
Bishop Jeffrey Robinson, Sr. and his sons, Devon Robinson and Jeffrey Robinson, Jr., finished in the top 10. Jeffrey Robinson, Jr. also finished in third place in the top 3 male category.
LaQuetta McGill, who directed and coordinated the event was more than satisfied with this first event with 148 registered and 121 participants. She is looking forward to the next one, which will be held the same time next year with the date yet to be determined.
McGill stated that the committee worked extremely hard to make sure all the pieces of the puzzle were together before the start of the race.
Along with McGill and Bishop Jeffrey Robinson, Sr., committee members included Devon, Robinson, Patrice Griggs, Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed, Dr. Antionette Meeks and Paula Long.
Sponsors included the City of Daytona Beach, Hunt House Vacation Homes and the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC).
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Beacon Center and Volusia/Flagler Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
To participate in next year’s event, contact McGill at 843-425- 4178.
Top 3 males
1st place: Landon Cool
2nd place: Antonio Galiber
3rd place: Jeffrey Robinson, Jr.
Top 3 females
1st place: Emily Sowell
2nd place: Kelley CatherChinchic
3rd place: Jennifer Hogencamp
