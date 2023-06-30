MLB Seeks to Increase African American participation and diversity

U.S. residents often call Major League Baseball Players the “Boys of Summer.” But don’t use that moniker in African American communities because the sport has miserably failed its outreach there.
In recent years, MLB officials have faced a growing and significant lack of African American representation within the sport. Despite poaching players from the fabled Negro Leagues over half a century ago, MLB has struggled to engage with the Black community.
Tellingly, the absence of American-born Black players during the 2022 World Series further underscored this issue. The 2022 World Series marked the first time since 1950 that no U.S.- born Black players appeared in MLB’s showcase championship.
A new study by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida revealed that Black players accounted for only 6.2% of MLB opening day rosters in 2022, marking a decline from the previous year’s record low of 7.2%.
These figures represent the lowest recorded levels since the study’s inception in 1991, when Black players comprised 18% of MLB players.
Despite these alarming statistics, MLB officials believe there are promising signs that the percentage of Black players may soon experience an upward trajectory. Last summer’s amateur draft witnessed a historic milestone as four of the first five players chosen were Black.\
Those athletes were among the numerous participants in MLB’s diversity initiatives, including the MLB Youth Academy, the DREAM Series, and the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program. In addition, MLB and the Players Alliance have committed $150 million over 10 years to the programs.
To aid in the process, numerous Black former MLB players, such as Chris Young, who had a successful 13-year career and earned an All-Star nod in 2010, have gathered in Phoenix to support the combine. Young recognized that while the diversity initiatives alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with baseball, the sport’s inherent expenses will likely persist.
As Major League Baseball acknowledges the urgency of addressing the lack of African American participation, the league has promised to continue to invest in diversity initiatives.
