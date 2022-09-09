New podcasts catering to B-CU and local sports

The Locked Locker Room Podcast airs live on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. from the Midtown Café in Daytona.
It kicked off on Sept. 1 and focuses on Bethune-Cookman University and local sports.
Darryl Nattiel and Warnell Vickers are the host and cohost.
Both are alumni, former football players and former sports information employees of Bethune-Cookman.
Nattiel played for the Wildcats from 1977-1981. He is also the former sideline reporter for football games on what is now WELE 1380 AM, which is now the Cat Eye Network. He also broadcasted other B-CU sports on the station.
Vickers played for B-CU from 1999-2003. He is the grandson of former Bethune-Cookman president, the late Dr. Oswald P. Bronson.
Another goal of the show is to showcase the school in a positive light.
“The show is a bridge for alumni to attach themselves back to B-CU,” said Nattiel.
Follow on Facebook and subscribe on YouTube @ Thelockedlockeroompodcast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.