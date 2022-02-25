New tournament will feature golfers at HBCUs

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – The Presidents Cup has announced a new golf event set to take place during the tournament’s media day on Aug. 29.
The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup will feature six of the country’s top men’s golf programs at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), competing in an exhibition match under Presidents Cup format and routing at host Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup is presented by Bridgestone, Citi, Cognizant and Nucor.
Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte will serve as the host school for the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, which will feature the top four HBCU Division I men’s golf programs, as well as the top HBCU Division II program, as determined by the Golfstat Ranking following the conclusion of the 2021- 22 NCAA season.
“Johnson C. Smith University is honored to be the host school for the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup,” said men’s golf coach William Watkins.
“Our student-athletes look forward to competing on a world-class course like Quail Hollow Club, while helping to showcase the many talented golfers who represent the HBCU programs in our sport.”
Teams will be comprised of the top four players from each program’s 2022- 23 roster, split into two teams of 12 with players remaining intact with their college teammates.
The morning competition will be foursomes (alternate shot), while the afternoon will be singles (head-tohead), allowing for a total of 18 points to be earned during the exhibition. The first team to accrue 9.5 points will be deemed the winner of the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup.
At the conclusion of the competition, U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III and International Team Captain Trevor Immelman will make their official Captain’s picks for the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Love will get six selections, while Immelman will get four, with automatic qualifiers solidified following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on August 21.
All HBCU participants and coaches will be invited to attend the selection show, which will take place onsite at Quail Hollow Club.
“On behalf of the Presidents Cup and Quail Hollow Club, we are pleased to welcome college golf’s top HBCU players to Charlotte and this community to compete in this exciting new event,” said 2022 Presidents Cup Chair Johno Harris.
“As a native of Charlotte and the first African-American golfer on the PGA TOUR, Charlie Sifford’s legacy lives on not only through the impact of events such as this, but throughout communities around the country where golf has enabled countless young men and women from all backgrounds to benefit from this tremendous sport.”
Schedule of events
Here is the full schedule of events for all Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup participants.
Sunday, Aug. 28
- Clinic with The First Tee of Greater Charlotte
- Practice rounds at Quail Hollow
- Welcome reception
Monday, Aug. 29
- Morning matches (foursomes)
- Afternoon matches (singles)
- Presidents Cup captains’ picks
As of Feb. 22, the top five HBCU men’s teams in the Golfstat Ranking are as follows:
Division I
- Howard
- Alabama State
- Florida A&M
- Chicago State
- North Carolina A&T
Division II
- Livingstone
- Virginia Union
- Miles
- Bluefield State
- Kentucky State
In addition to the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, the Presidents Cup will host a Leadership Summit during the event week in September.
The Summit will highlight representatives from Bridgestone, Citi, Cognizant and Nucor, as well as other leadership executives from the world of sport, and presidents from HBCUs, with an in-depth discussion focused on DE&I efforts at the intersection of sport and corporate America, and the integral role HBCU programs can play in the growth and success of those efforts.
“The Presidents Cup provides a global platform every two years where our fans, partners and players converge to celebrate camaraderie and sport through an international team competition,” said Executive Director Adam Sperling.
“As we looked towards the impact the 2022 event would have in Charlotte, it was imperative that we aligned with the priorities of the community to look for new ways to draw needed attention to the emerging discussions in this space.
“We are thrilled to announce the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup and Leadership Summit, and hope these efforts provide an exciting experience for the HBCU players, while creating a tremendous forum for thought leadership during tournament week.”
Additional details surrounding the Leadership Summit will be announced at a later date. The 2022 Presidents Cup will be held at Quail Hollow Club the week of Sept. 20-25.
