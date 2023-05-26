NFL’s Mostert holds conference at alma mater

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert held a business summit at New Smyrna Beach High School for 11th graders through his non-profit, Waves of Success on May 19.
The event had a panel of successful professionals in different fields like an attorney, sports agent, suit designer for entertainers and movie stars, real estate agent and accountant.
It was intended to show students successful careers outside of athletics.
Mostert was a standout football player for the Barracudas who went undrafted in 2015 but established a successful career with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in recent years.
In recent years, he has donated Christmas gifts to families in New Smyrna after the hurricanes, provided sports supplies to the Pop Warner football team each year and has committed new Nike game jerseys and cleats for the football team next season.
