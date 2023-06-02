No SWAC championship for B-CU baseball but team shines

Bethune-Cookman’s baseball team fell to rival Florida A&M 9-6 in the SWAC Tournament championship game at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta on May 28.
B-CU’s season ended while FAMU advanced to the NCAA Regionals.
The Wildcats won bracket B over top seed Grambling, Southern and Jackson State.
The Rattlers won bracket A over top seed Alabama State, Texas Southern and Prairie View.
Bethune-Cookman opened double elimination bracket play with a 4-2 loss to Southern. They then won four straight over Jackson State 12-11, Southern 10-6 and Grambling (7-3, and 14-4). The first three wins were come from behind.
“We made it to the championship game. When you put things into perspective, it was a really good year. We knew in the tournament you had to throw out records and who is playing the best advances,” said Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman’s head coach.
B-CU’s offense had 73 hits in the tournament and the pitching showed flashes.
Hyland Hall, Colton Olasin, Boris Pena and Irvin Escobar were named to the All-SWAC Tournament team for the Wildcats.
Bethune-Cookman finished the year with a 33-27 record and 20-9 in SWAC play. They were SWAC runner-up and East Division runner-up.
“This was a really good year. We improved our win total from a year ago, finished above .500 for the first time since 2017, made our first championship game since 2018 and received Top 25 votes,” commented Hernandez.
Returning, leaving players
The Wildcats’ future looks bright.
B-CU is set to lose seniors in relief pitchers Joan Gonzalez (5- 2, 3.80ERA, 7 saves) and Dale Michaud (3-1, 3.63ERA); infielders Luis Tuero (.328BA, 24RBI, 67H) and Colton Olasin (.303BA, 1HR, 27RBI) and catcher/outfielder Boris Pena (.310BA, 4HR, 39RBI) and others.
Junior outfielder Hyland Hall (.356BA, 5HR, 54RBI, 79H, 56R) could be drafted.
Those expected to return are starting pitchers in junior Nolan Santos (7-5, 3.51ERA, 138SO, 97.1IP) and sophomore Daniel Gavira (5-3, 4.41ERA); junior infielder Robert Moya (.333, 9HR, 52RBI, 57R, 69H); junior outfielder Garrett Chun (.308BA, 20RBI, 61H, 50R), sophomore shortstop Jeremy Garcia (.267, 1HR, 31RBI), sophomore catcher Irvin Escobar (.331, 3HR, 31RBI); sophomore infielder Manny Souffrain (.317BA, 4HR, 31RBI) and junior catcher Jorge Braceras (.320, 1HR, 17RBI).
“We are having player meetings this week to see what the players’ plans are regarding coming back. We know we can’t substitute experience and we have a ton of experience coming back next year,” said Hernandez.
The goal now is to make the Wildcats a perennial SWAC champion contender.
Hernandez emphasized, “I think we are on the right track. We look forward to continuing to build on our success here at Bethune-Cookman.”
