Parade to honor Mainland state championship team

The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a Mainland High School Champs Parade on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. to honor the boys and girls basketball teams along with the football team for their achievement.
The parade will begin at Brown & Brown Insurance at 300 North Beach Street and travel south to Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
The parade will honor the Class 5A state champion Mainland Buccaneers girls’ basketball team.
Also, marching in the parade is the Mainland Buccaneers boys’ basketball team. They finished as Class 5A state-runner up. The Buccaneers football team, who finished as the Class 3S state runner-up, also will participate.
For more information, contact Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation Events Specialist Katie Prestwood at 386-671- 8268 or email PrestwoodKaitlyn@ codb.us/
