Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation still need girls for its girls’ flag football league. Levels are middle school girls ages 10 to 13 and high school girls ages 14-17.
Registration can be done either online at www.codb.us/activities or by walk-in at 301 Ridgewood Ave. The registration fee is $40 for an individual child. To put a team in the league the fee is $300.
Practices and games will take place at Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.
The season runs through Oct. 7. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays in September. Practice is on Mondays and Wednesdays.
This is an instructional league in a safe and friendly environment. Volunteer coaches are also needed.
For more information contact Terry Johnson at 386-671-8393 or the Parks & Recreation Department at 386-671-8337.
