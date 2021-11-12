Plenty of gridiron and hardwood action this weekend

Bethune-Cookman University rallied past Alcorn State University (5-4, 4-2) for a 35-31 win at Daytona Stadium on Nov. 6.
It was the first win of the season and first as a member of the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) for the Wildcats.
The win was fueled by two fourth quarter defensive stops by B-CU.
“It was a great team victory. We got contributions in all three phases of the game. It was our most complete game of the season,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head coach.
It was Senior Day and the home finale for B-CU and several seniors stood out, including Shannon Patrick (210 passing yards, two TDs), LaDarrien Wilson (one rushing TD/gamewinning score), Que’Shaun Byrd (94-yard kickoff return TD), Kemari Elliott (five receptions, 92 yards, two TDs) and Untareo Johnson (15 total tackles).
With two games remaining, BCU wants to finish strong with a winning streak.
“We have some momentum now that we just want to keep. We want to continue to work hard and make things happen in our favor,” stated Sims.
Bethune-Cookman (1-8, 1-5) plays at Grambling State University (3-6, 2-4) on Nov. 13. Kickoff is at noon.
The Wildcats close the season against archival Florida A&M University (7-2, 5-1) in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Nov. 20.
B-CU hoops to tip off season Bethune-Cookman University men’s basketball team began a new era under the direction of new Athletic Director/men’s head basketball coach Reggie Theus, a former NBA All-Star.
The Wildcats lost their season opener at South Florida on Tuesday. B-CU was paced by Joe French (14 points). Dylan Robinson, Marcus Garrett and J Robertson added 10 points apiece while Kevin Davis had 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Those wanting to get a look at the Wildcats have a chance at Sunshine Slam, which will be played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach from Nov. 20-21.
For more info, visit www. bcuathletics.com or www.sunshineslam.com.
The Wildcats’ women’s team kicked off the season against Edward Waters University on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The Lady Wildcats are also under a new coach, Janell Crayton.
Four local prep football teams in state playoffs
Spruce Creek, University, Seabreeze and Mainland are headed to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs. The opening round is Nov. 12.
Seabreeze (6-4) hosts Rockledge (8-2) at Daytona The Sandcrabs are in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The district 5A-7 champs won their first district title since 2017.
“Making the playoffs was our goal. We love how we match up with anyone. We’re battle tested and know how to play down to the wire. We just have to play the game to our standards to be in position to win and advance,” said Pat Brown, Seabreeze’s head coach.
Mainland (5-4) travels to Orlando Jones (8-2). The Jones High Tigers beat the Buccaneers 33-21 on Oct. 15 and went on to win the district 6A-6 title. Mainland is in the playoffs for the 28th consecutive season after earning an at-large bid.
Spruce Creek (8-1) hosts Ponte Vedra Beach Nease (7-3). The Hawks are the No. 2 seed in Class 7A Region 2. The district 7A-4 champs have been the area’s hottest team this season.
University (6-2) travels to Neptune Beach Fletcher (5-5). The Titans earned an at-large bid and their first=ever trip to the playoffs.
Playoff berths in Classes 5A through 8A were decided by district champions and those ranked in the top 8 in RPI (a rankings system) in each of their four regions. Classes 1A-3A playoff berths went to the top 8 teams in each region based on RPI.
Daytona Youth basketball league still open The city of Daytona Beach still needs players and volunteer coaches for its youth basketball league.
Boys and girls ages 4 to 17 are eligible to play. The registration fee is $40.
Free skills clinics for kids ages 6 to 17 are currently being held at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, George W. Engram Blvd., at 5:15 p.m.
League officials encourages parent to register their kids right away and attend clinics.
For more information or to register, visit www.codb.us/activities or call (386) 671-8250.
