Time is running out for those who want to sign up youth to play football or cheer with the Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner Youth Football & Cheer program.
Registration is set to end on July 21. Registration is done in person at Derbyshire Sports Complex Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
