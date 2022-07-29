Area high school teams will be back on the gridiron next week.
Per Florida High School Athletic Association rules, schools can begin non-contact practices on Monday, Aug. 1. Contact practices can start on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Preseason classics begin on Aug. 17 with the regular season to start on Aug. 26.
Look for the Daytona Times’ 2022 High School Football Preview in the upcoming weeks.
