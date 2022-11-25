Prep football Mainland beats Rockledge

Mainland Head Coach Travis Roland (left) and Defensive Coordinator Lester Davis (right) lookson during their playoff game with Eau Gallie on Nov. 14. The Bucs beat Rockledge on Nov. 19. They next face Jensen Beach on Nov. 25 in the Regional final.

Ajai Harrell’s touchdown run and Brett Plummer’s interception both in the final two minutes lifted Mainland past Rockledge 16-14 in the Class 3S-3 Regional semifinal on Nov.19.

Harrell also caught a touchdown pass from Demarcus Creecy for the Buccaneers.

Eddie Combs caught two touchdown passes from Traven Green for the Raiders.

Rockledge was the top seed in the Region. They finish the year with a 9-3 record.

The Mainland Buccaneers huddle during a timeout at a recent playoff game. Mainland advanced to the Regional finals after beating Rockledge this past week. They are a win away from the Class 3S Final Four.

The Bucs are the last standing local team. Father Lopez lost to Ocala Trinity Catholic 56-6 on Nov. 18 in the 1S-2 Regional semifinal

Mainland (9-3) travels to Jensen Beach (10-2) for the Region 3S-3 on Nov. 25. The winner advances to the Class 3S semifinals against the Naples-Dunbar winner.

