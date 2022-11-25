Prep football Mainland beats Rockledge

Ajai Harrell’s touchdown run and Brett Plummer’s interception both in the final two minutes lifted Mainland past Rockledge 16-14 in the Class 3S-3 Regional semifinal on Nov.19.
Harrell also caught a touchdown pass from Demarcus Creecy for the Buccaneers.
Eddie Combs caught two touchdown passes from Traven Green for the Raiders.
Rockledge was the top seed in the Region. They finish the year with a 9-3 record.
The Bucs are the last standing local team. Father Lopez lost to Ocala Trinity Catholic 56-6 on Nov. 18 in the 1S-2 Regional semifinal
Mainland (9-3) travels to Jensen Beach (10-2) for the Region 3S-3 on Nov. 25. The winner advances to the Class 3S semifinals against the Naples-Dunbar winner.
