Prep football returns with exhibition games

The high school football season is upon us as local teams get back on the gridiron on Friday night.
Some teams play kickoff classics while others play jamborees with multiple teams playing each other for two quarters. The games don’t count against records, but it’s a tuneup for the regular season, which starts next week.
There are plenty of talented teams and talented players to go and watch.
Here are some of this week’s Kickoff Classic and Spring Jamboree games:
- Matanzas at Mainland
- Halifax at Umatilla
- Auburndale at University Pine Ridge at Celebration
- Oviedo at Deltona
- West Orange at DeLand
- Seabreeze, Vierra and Merritt Island at New Smyrna Beach
- Atlantic at Melbourne Central Catholic
- Spruce Creek at St. Augustine
All games start at 7 p.m. Mainland plays at Daytona Stadium, DeLand at Spec Martin Stadium, New Smyrna Beach at New Smyrna Airport Stadium.
Prep Sports Seven Football Preseason
1. Mainland, 2. DeLand, 3. Spruce Creek, 4. Matanzas 5. Atlantic 6. New Smyrna Beach, 7. Seabreeze. Others: Flagler Palm Coast, Deltona, University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.