Prep football games were canceled this past week due to Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the area on Sept. 28 and 29.
Flagler County schools resumed classes on Monday while Volusia County schools pushed their return back from Monday to Wednesday.
On Monday, Volusia County teams were back on the practice field.
Some Friday night games rescheduled to Monday were rescheduled again.
Deltona at Seabreeze at Daytona Stadium is now on Monday, Oct. 17.
Atlantic was to host Ocala Lake Weir on Oct. 7 instead of playing at Titusville.
Flagler County’s two schools played rescheduled games on Monday.
Flagler Palm Coast edged Ponte Vedra 20-17 and Matanzas fell to St. Augustine 42-7.
Father Lopez defeated Melbourne Central Catholic 54-7 on Monday. Lopez is a private school and the only Volusia County program to play on Monday
