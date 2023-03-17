Registration is open for youth and adult swim lessons that will begin Monday, April 3, at the city’s two aquatic centers.
The lessons are for youth ages six and older and adults, with participants divided into three groups – Level 1 & Level 2 (beginner), Level 3 (advanced) and Adults (ages 15 and older).
Lessons will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Cypress Aquatic Center at 981 George W. Engram Blvd., and every Tuesday and Thursday at Campbell Aquatic Center at 400 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sessions are $30 per person for a total of eight lessons in April. Registration is at Cypress Aquatic Center, which is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online at www.CODB.us/Activities. Scholarships are available for qualifying youth.
For more information, call (386) 671-8392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.