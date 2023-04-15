Wildcats building with spring football practice
It’s only spring football practice but there is still plenty of hope, excitement and optimism in the air for the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats.
On Monday, hours before the start of the third week of practice, first-year Head Coach Raymond Woodie said he has learned a lot about this squad after two weeks.
Woodie told the Daytona Times, “The players want to win. This is a good group of guys. We have a lot of young and inexperienced guys. They are showing up to practice and getting to work.”
“We are evaluating and learning our schemes on offense, defense and special teams. I think the guys are picking things up well. We do have to develop depth on both sides of the ball.”
B-CU practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Daytona Stadium.
Woodie didn’t give much detail about the offensive and defensive schemes being implemented but said they will run multiple sets on both sides of the ball.
Important time for team
Spring football is very important for teams as they prepare for fall.
Woodie emphasized, “It is very important for our program with a new coach coming in after National Signing Day and not knowing the roster. Spring is a measuring stick. Our coaching staff is coming in not knowing what we have or what the players could do.
“Spring allows us coaches and the players to get to learn one another. We also talk about scheme, but you still must be able to run what fits your personnel.”
There are some players standing out like fifth-year senior defensive back Omari-Hill Robinson, who was an AllSWAC First Team selection last season and redshirt senior running back Jimmie Robison, III.
“Hill-Robinson comes to work and competes at a high level every day. He has been very consistent,” said Woodie
“Jimmie is hitting it hard. He is being consistent. It’s still early. We need everyone to be more consistent and disciplined.”
One key position battle is at quarterback where redshirt sophomores Walter Simmons III and Tyrone Franklin Jr. are competing with redshirt freshmen Nebayan Moore and Ethan Dattillo along with freshman Dominique Ponder.
“All those guys are competing. We are looking for one to step out and lead the football team. T.J. (Franklin) played some last year and has more experience. Watler played a little bit last year too. Nobody has separated themselves,” commented Woodie.
There are other position battles and players are getting looks at different positions.
Woodie noted, “We have a lot of guys competing. That is what you want. Guys are making their mistakes and learning. We are looking for players to step out and be the guy. We are moving players around and see how they respond to adversity. It is still early.”
April 22 game
The Wildcats’ program has faced plenty of adversity in recent years with back-to-back two-win seasons, losing their 2020 season and 2021 spring to COVID-19, the Ed Reed situation and other problems plaguing the school.
Spring football is the beginning of overcoming challenges for a successful 2023 football season.
“I just think the players need to understand what we want as coaches. We are both responding to each other. I want us to be smart on the field and in the classroom. I want us to have accountability on the field and in the classroom. We want to play smart, physical, fast and aggressive. I think the guys are starting to understand the standard,” expressed Woodie.
Spring practice will conclude with the annual Maroon & Gold game on Saturday, April 22 at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman will return for fall practice in August. They open the 2023 season at Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 2.
